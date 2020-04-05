|
|
Virginia Beach - Frances Pollard Prendergast, 85, passed away peacefully March 30, 2020 surrounded by family. A Newport News native, she was born June 12, 1934. She graduated from Craddock High School.
After high school, she enjoyed a career with C&P Telephone Company until deciding to become a homemaker. She married Carl Gray Prendergast on October 21, 1955 and had two sons, William (Sheryl) and Michael (Mary). She was predeceased by her husband Carl, parents, Herman and Elvie Pollard, as well as a brother Jack. She is survived by her sisters Barbara Beamon (Robert) and Margie Broach, grandchildren Lindsay Miller (Blake), Carley Prendergast, Delton Gay (Samantha), Brittany Warrick (Jake), great grandchildren Aiden Gay, Micayla Gay, Lorelei Warrick, Tempest Warrick, Barrett Miller and a host of nieces and nephews.
The family would like to express their gratitude to the staff of Beth Sholom Village for their compassionate care for nearly four years as Frances battled Alzheimer's Disease.
A celebration of her life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to the .
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Apr. 5, 2020