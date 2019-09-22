|
Frances Ruth Lasting Gould, 90 years young, went home to the Lord on September 13, 2019. She fought against a chronic debilitating illness for many years with great dignity.
She was a native of Norfolk, Virginia and lived in Virginia Beach the past 20 years. She was a child of the Depression during which time her family faced and overcame many challenges. She attended Taylor Elementary and Blair Junior High School before moving to Richmond where her father operated a grocery store near Cary Street. In Richmond, she graduated from Thomas Jefferson High School and Phi Beta Kappa from the Richmond Professional Institute of the College of William and Mary where she was an accomplished student who finished second in her class. Upon her return to Norfolk, she taught at Ocean View Elementary.
She was the daughter of Sol and Esther Lasting, of blessed memory. After World War II, she was married to the love of her life, Dr. Ira Gould for 64 years prior to his leaving her side 5 years ago. After a whirlwind courtship with this young Naval officer in 1950, she and Ira married and remained devoted to each other for the remainder of their lives.
After Ira's discharge from the Navy, he established his dental practice at Wards Corner where Frances worked as manager and chair-side assistant until Dr. Gould's retirement in 1995. They were an inseparable and formidable team for many years and they treated their patients lovingly and with dignity and charity and grace. Their daughter Robin, also worked in the office to make this dental practice truly a family affair.
After retirement, they traveled extensively and volunteered many hours with Veteran's organizations. They both served in leadership positions in the Military Order of World Wars and the Reserve Offices Association in which Frances served as national president of ROAL from 1990-1991. They were privileged to attend meetings and develop friendships with NATO reservists around the world. Frances was a role model for her children as she served her community and stressed the values of education and a strong work ethic.
Frances is survived by her children: Bruce Gould (Jennifer), Randy Gould (Natalie) and Robin Lynne Gould; grandchildren, Aaron (Jen), Lindsay, Josh and Clay; and great grandchildren, Grant, Elise and Neely.
The family is appreciative of the care provided by her physicians, Dr. Bucky Henry, Dr. Robert Bademian and Dr. Karen Thomas. The family is very grateful to her devoted caregivers, Beth Mananquil, Enriette Jambalos, Marilou Bermudo, Patricia Morris, Sylvia Izomo, Ellaine Jambalos and Susan Thompson as she received good care from them for many years.
A memorial service of remembrance will be held at a later date. Condolences may be offered to the family at P. O. Box 1410, Norfolk, Virginia 23518 and expressions of sympathy may be made to the Eastern Virginia Medical School Foundation or a .
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Sept. 22, 2019