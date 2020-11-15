1/
Frances Seate
Frances Seate, 89, passed away peacefully at home on November 7, 2020. She was born in Norfolk, VA to the late Oscar and Eunice Havens.

She was retired from Civil Service as a data processor.

Frances was a Master Gardner who enjoyed her wood burning fireplace, Tides Baseball games, complete with a foot-long hot dog and a Pepsi. Above all, Frances loved her family and her dachshunds, Mich & Ricky.

In addition to her parents, Frances was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Noel Douglas Seate; her daughter, Patti Michele Seate; and brother, Raymond Havens. She is survived by her sons, David Seate, Mark Seate (Lisa), and Jeff Seate; granddaughters, Kara Gulla (Brandon), Kelsey Seate and Stephanie Seate; and great-grandchildren, Olivia and Bennett Gulla.

A graveside service was held with immediate family at Forest Lawn Cemetery. Online condoences may be offered to the family at:

www.hollomon-brown.com

Published in The Virginian-Pilot on Nov. 15, 2020.
