Frances Sinker Berger
Frances Sinker Berger, 92, passed away peacefully on Friday, July 31, 2020 in a local hospital. She was a longtime clerk for Newport Pharmacy and later Colley Pharmacy in Ghent for many years. Born in Kenbridge, Virginia, she was the daughter of the late Lena Gordon Sinker Weger and Samuel C. Sinker. She was preceded in death by her husband, Bernard Berger.

Mrs. Berger was a graduate of Radford College and was a member of B'Nai Israel Congregation and it's Sisterhood. She was a life member of the Hadassah and a member of the Beth Sholom Home Auxillary.

Left to cherish her memory is her daughter, Susan B. Weintraub and husband, Byron of Sarasota, FL; a son, Nathan Berger of Norfolk; 3 grandchildren, Benjamin Berger and wife, Christine, Erica Weintraub Kominsky and husband, Ethan, and Aaron Weintraub; and 7 great grandchildren.

A graveside funeral service will be conducted at 11:00 a.m. on Monday, Aug. 3rd in Woodlawn Memorial Gardens with Rabbi Sender Haber officiating. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to B'Nai Israel Congregation, 420 Spotswood Ave., Norfolk, VA 23517. H. D. Oliver Funeral Apts, Norfolk is handling arrangements. Online condolences and live streaming of the service can be accessed through www.hdoliver.com.

Published in The Virginian-Pilot on Aug. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
3
Graveside service
11:00 AM
Woodlawn Memorial Gardens
H.D. Oliver Funeral Apartments
1501 Colonial Avenue
Norfolk, VA 23517
(757) 622-7353
