Frances Spinella Wotring
1925 - 2020
Frances Ann Spinella Wotring, 94, of Crescent Drive, Hertford, NC, passed away Friday, August 7, 2020 in her daughter's home in Norfolk, VA, where she was being cared for by her family.

Mrs. Wotring was born in Manhattan, NY, on October 4, 1925, and was the daughter of the late Ciro and Lillie Calantra Spinella. A retired legal secretary, her greatest joy in life was caring and being with her family as a loving wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Allen Daniel Wotring; and by sisters, Antoinette and Rose.

Surviving are her children, Donald Warren and wife, Janet, of Chesapeake, VA, Donna Stegeman of Norfolk, and John Jasperman of Chesapeake; four grandchildren, April Mann (Nick), Rebecca Gear (Sonny), Alec Warren (Brittany), and Ash Fortis (Stephen); and six great-grandchildren, Colton Mann, Jackson and Lynlee Gear, Benny Warren, Logan Wood, and Chloee Fortis.

Graveside services will be held Thursday at 11:00 a.m. in Cedarwood Cemetery. In honor of her love of the color pink, the family encourages friends to add something pink to their dress attire for the service.

Miller & Van Essendelft, Funeral and Cremation Providers, 112 Harvey Point Road, Hertford, is assisting the family with arrangements, and online condolences may be made by visiting www.millerfhc.com.

Published in The Virginian-Pilot on Aug. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
13
Graveside service
11:00 AM
Cedarwood Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Miller & Van Essendelft
1125 Harvey Point Road
Hertford, NC 27944
252-426-9993
