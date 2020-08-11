Frances Ann Spinella Wotring, 94, of Crescent Drive, Hertford, NC, passed away Friday, August 7, 2020 in her daughter's home in Norfolk, VA, where she was being cared for by her family.
Mrs. Wotring was born in Manhattan, NY, on October 4, 1925, and was the daughter of the late Ciro and Lillie Calantra Spinella. A retired legal secretary, her greatest joy in life was caring and being with her family as a loving wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Allen Daniel Wotring; and by sisters, Antoinette and Rose.
Surviving are her children, Donald Warren and wife, Janet, of Chesapeake, VA, Donna Stegeman of Norfolk, and John Jasperman of Chesapeake; four grandchildren, April Mann (Nick), Rebecca Gear (Sonny), Alec Warren (Brittany), and Ash Fortis (Stephen); and six great-grandchildren, Colton Mann, Jackson and Lynlee Gear, Benny Warren, Logan Wood, and Chloee Fortis.
Graveside services will be held Thursday at 11:00 a.m. in Cedarwood Cemetery. In honor of her love of the color pink, the family encourages friends to add something pink to their dress attire for the service.
.