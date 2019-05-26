Frances Talbott Naylor, 94, died in Norfolk on Wednesday, May 22, 2019. She was a native and lifelong resident of Norfolk, formerly living in the 3000 block of Ridgefield Drive. She was the daughter of the late Francis Herbert Talbott and Florence Gould Talbott. She was preceded in death by her husband, William Price Naylor. She was a member of Calvin Presbyterian Church and a former member of the Norfolk Junior Womenâ€™s Club and the DePaul Hospital Ladies Auxillary.Survivors include her loving son, Dr. William T. Naylor and his wife Mary of Chesapeake and three grandchildren, Mary Naylor Creasy and her husband Mark, Dr. Martha Ellen Naylor and Sarah Elizabeth Naylor and her husband Matt Walter and two great grandchildren, Madeline and Marianne CreasyA graveside funeral service will be held at Forest Lawn Cemetery, Tuesday, May 28, 2019 at 11:30 AM. The Reverend William D. Roberts will officiate. The family will receive friends in the Norfolk chapel of H.D. Oliver Funeral Apts., Tuesday morning prior to the funeral from 10:00 to 11:00.Memorial donations may be made to the Childrenâ€™s Hospital of the Kings Daughters or the Virginia Beach SPCA.Online condolences may be sent to the family at hdoliver.com Published in The Virginian Pilot on May 26, 2019