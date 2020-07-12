1/1
Frances Turner Whitley
1937 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Frances's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Frances Turner Whitley, wife, mother and grandmother left this earth on July 7, 2020. Her parents and sisters, Louise Grigsby and Maie Garnett were there to greet her in Heaven. Frances, a resident of Windsor, VA was born on October 28, 1937 to the late Claude and Josephine Turner. She leaves behind Donald Whitley, her loving husband of fifty-one years, her two cherished sons, Michael Timmons Sr. and Christopher Timmons Sr. Frances also leaves behind her beloved brother, Claude Turner. She will be dearly missed by her grandchildren, Michael Timmons Jr, Brandi Timmons, Kandi Timmons, Christopher Timmons Jr, Tiffany Quad, Brandon Timmons; and many great grandchildren including Michael Timmons III, Crimson Timmons and Christopher Coleman Jr., all who knew her as "Nanny". Frances, a graduate of Windsor High School, was a successful restaurateur. Her southern homestyle dishes were enjoyed by many in Isle of Wight County and Southampton County. Frances's desserts were also a highly sought-after dish by family and patrons as she was very skilled in pastry making and cake decorating. Her talent did not stop in the kitchen. Frances was a very skilled seamstress and extraordinary gardener. During her lifetime she shared her brilliance with many friends and family, for this we are grateful. Frances's knowledge, love, and fiery spirit will live on in all who knew her. Funeral services will be private. Condolences may be registered online at www.parrfuneralhome.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Virginian-Pilot on Jul. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Parr Funeral Home & Crematory - Suffolk
3515 Robs Dr.
Suffolk, VA 23434
(757) 539-3487
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by the family

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
July 10, 2020
y thoughts and prayers are with the family. God Bless each of you.
Mary Franz
Family
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved