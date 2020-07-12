Frances Turner Whitley, wife, mother and grandmother left this earth on July 7, 2020. Her parents and sisters, Louise Grigsby and Maie Garnett were there to greet her in Heaven. Frances, a resident of Windsor, VA was born on October 28, 1937 to the late Claude and Josephine Turner. She leaves behind Donald Whitley, her loving husband of fifty-one years, her two cherished sons, Michael Timmons Sr. and Christopher Timmons Sr. Frances also leaves behind her beloved brother, Claude Turner. She will be dearly missed by her grandchildren, Michael Timmons Jr, Brandi Timmons, Kandi Timmons, Christopher Timmons Jr, Tiffany Quad, Brandon Timmons; and many great grandchildren including Michael Timmons III, Crimson Timmons and Christopher Coleman Jr., all who knew her as "Nanny". Frances, a graduate of Windsor High School, was a successful restaurateur. Her southern homestyle dishes were enjoyed by many in Isle of Wight County and Southampton County. Frances's desserts were also a highly sought-after dish by family and patrons as she was very skilled in pastry making and cake decorating. Her talent did not stop in the kitchen. Frances was a very skilled seamstress and extraordinary gardener. During her lifetime she shared her brilliance with many friends and family, for this we are grateful. Frances's knowledge, love, and fiery spirit will live on in all who knew her. Funeral services will be private. Condolences may be registered online at www.parrfuneralhome.com
