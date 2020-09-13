Frances passed away 9/6/2020, she has gone home to be with her Lord and Savior having no more pain or suffering. After a very long life, she was born in Mt Airy, North Carolina; her parents were (Rev) George Calvin Collins, Sr. and Ida Rebecca Dalton-Collins. Frances was a good Christian woman who loved her family and Jesus. She was a very good cook and prepared meals from scratch as most southern women did in her day. Her specialty was homemade biscuits and Chicken N Dumplings; the best you have ever tasted. She has been a widow for the past thirty-five years since the passing of her husband, Wiley D. Gailey. She traveled in various States with her husband in relation to his work; he was a Contractor involved in construction. After his passing, she spent time between her daughter's residence in Virginia and her son's residence in Florida.
She is pre-deceased by her siblings, (Rev) Ray Collins (Susan Ella), Dixie Mae Collins-Mullis (Paul), Peggy Sue Collins-Loudermilk (Otis), Mary Collins-Wright (James), George Calvin Collins, Jr. (Oberia), William Howard Collins.
Frances leaves behind many loving family members, who will cherish many fond memories and times they had together. Daughter, Brenda Sue Gailey-Smith (Dale); Son, Wayne Gailey (Judy); Grand Children, Kimberly Ray (Bob), Doug Sirmons (Tiv), Lisa Rochard (Steve), Susie Rochard (Mike); Great Grandchildren, Sean Ray (Alex), Keely Rochard, Samuel Rochard, Steven Rochard, Ayden Rochard, Dereck Rochard, and Elena Rochard; and one Great-Great Grandson, Gibson Ray. Frances had many-many nieces and nephews and their children in her family, who will also miss her.
The family would like to express sincere gratitude and heartfelt appreciation for the staff at Lake Taylor-Dogwood Section, for the almost nine years of loving care they provided for Frances.
A private service with "immediate Family members" will be held at a later date. You may offer condolences at www.kellumfuneralhome.com