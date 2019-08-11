The Virginian-Pilot Obituaries
Hollomon-Brown Funeral Home & Crematory - Indian River Chapel
6568 Indian River Rd
Virginia Beach, VA 23464
(757) 420-2350
Visitation
Monday, Aug. 12, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Hollomon-Brown Funeral Home & Crematory - Indian River Chapel
6568 Indian River Rd
Virginia Beach, VA 23464
Graveside service
Tuesday, Aug. 13, 2019
11:00 AM
Colonial Grove Memorial Park
Frances Virginia Barker Lawrence

Frances Virginia Barker Lawrence Obituary
Frances Virginia Barker Lawrence, 90, a lifelong resident of Norfolk, VA, passed away August 8, 2019.

Born in Norfolk, VA, she was the daughter of the late Robert Henry and Gladys Chandler Barker. She was also preceded in death by her husband, Herbert Duke Lawrence and a brother, James Thomas Barker.

Left to cherish her memory: five sons, William Jackson Wallace (Charlotte), Robert Duke â€œBobbyâ€ Lawrence, Ronald Douglas Lawrence (Deborah), Warren Keith Lawrence, and Tracy Evan Lawrence; a brother, John Douglas Barker (Patricia); a granddaughter, Katherine M. Chappell; and a host of nieces and nephews.

The family would to extend a special thank you to the staff of Lake Taylor Transitional Care Hospital for their care and devotion.

The family will receive friends at Hollomon-Brown Funeral Home, Indian River Chapel on Monday, Aug. 12, from 6 to 8 p.m. A graveside service will be held at Colonial Grove Memorial Park on Tuesday, Aug. 13, at 11 a.m. Father Grant Stoakes will officiate. Condolences may be offered to the family at www.hollomon-brown.com.
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Aug. 11, 2019
