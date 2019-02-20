Frances Wheeler Edwards (97) passed away on Sunday, February 17, 2019. Frances found love in sewing, crocheting, cooking, needlework, canning, and traveling. She also enjoyed her time as a member of Kempsville Womenâ€™s Club and as a member of her church circle.Frances is preceded in death by her husband, Julius E. Edwards, Sr and her sister Billie Eatmon. Left to cherish her memory are her three children: J. Ernee Edwards, Jr, Jane Edwards Wall, and Jim Edwards (Laurie); her six grandchildren: Jay, Mike, Mark, Christy, Nathan, and Elizabeth; her seven great grandchildren, her niece: Diane Gwin (Jimmy), and many friends and extended family.A visitation will be held on Thursday, February 21 from 6 to 8 PM at Woodlawn Funeral Home, 6329 E Virginia Beach Blvd, Norfolk. A Memorial Service will be held on Friday, February 22, at 11 AM at Westminster Canterbury, 3100 Shore Dr, Virginia Beach, VA.Online condolences may be offered to the family at www.woodlawnnorfolk.com. In lieu of flowers a donation may be made to Providence Presbyterian Church. Published in The Virginian Pilot on Feb. 20, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary