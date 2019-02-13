Frances Wallace Thomas Cobb of Virginia Beach, Va. passed away quietly on February 8, 2019.She was born in Richmond, Va. on August 31, 1928. She was the daughter of William Joseph Thomas and Mildred Stoltz Thomas. Frances grew up in â€œThe Fanâ€ neighborhood surrounded by her parents, grandparents and extended family. Frances received her degree from Richmond Professional Institute (now VCU) in commercial art & fashion illustration. At RPI, Frances met James W. Cobb, Sr. of Wakefield, Va. and they were married in Richmond at St Markâ€™s Episcopal Church on May 26, 1952. They moved to Wakefield where they raised four children and were an integral part of a small, close community. She was a member of Wakefield Methodist Church. Frances continued to paint & draw, and taught elementary art at Tidewater Academy. After Jamesâ€™ death in 1983, Frances pursued & secured a teaching job at Kingston Elementary in Virginia Beach where she taught until her retirement in 1998. Frances was a member of the Artists Gallery of Virginia Beach and Eastern Shore Chapel. After selling her house on Atlantic Ave, Frances moved to First Colonial Inn where she enjoyed her later years making great friends and enjoying the lively social life and community there.Frances was preceded in death by her parents and her husband, James Walter Cobb, Sr. as well as her sister, Carolyn McGregor Picard. She is survived by her children, James Walter Cobb, Jr. (Jim) of Richmond, Va., Carolyn Holmes Cobb Jones of Arrington, Va., William Alexander Cobb (Andy) of Charlottesville, Va. & Henry Wallace Cobb of Virginia Beach, Va.; her grandsons, Benjamin James Cobb & Blake Alexander Cushman and daughters in law, Amy Cushman & April Holmes. She will be missed by a large family of Thomas cousins & McGregor nephews and nieces and many close and loving friends As she said the weekend before her passing, â€œI think Iâ€™m ready to go, but weâ€™ve had a good time, havenâ€™t we!â€A graveside service will be held in Wakefield, VA and will be announced at a later date.The family will celebrate her life at a private gathering later this spring.In memory of our mother, please make a donation to The Artists Gallery of Virginia Beach (theartistsgallery.org) or Hospice of the Piedmont, Charlottesville, VA. (hopva.org)Condolences may be sent to the family at www.hillandwood.com. Published in The Virginian Pilot on Feb. 13, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary