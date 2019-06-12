|
Francis Brian Cruz, 61, went to be with the Lord on June 9, 2019. Francis proudly served the US Navy for 20 years. After retirement, he worked as a Supply Specialist with Aviation Support Attachment in Norfolk, VA. Francis was president of the Bataan Association of Virginia, a member of Holy Spirit Catholic Church and the Naomi Lodge #87 of the Norfolk Masonic Temple.Left to cherish his memory are his sisters, Juanita Carlos (Romeo) and Cristina Espino (Francisco); a brother, Pablo Cruz; nieces, Gina Moriarty and Joanne Riggle; nephews, Jason Carlos, Raymond & Ronnie Espino and Remedios Cruz; 7 great-nieces & nephews; along with extended family and friends.The visitation will be held from 6-9 p.m. on Thursday & Friday with a wake service at 7:00 p.m. on Friday evening at Hollomon-Brown Funeral Home, Princess Anne Chapel. The funeral mass will be held at Holy Spirit Catholic Church at 2:00 p.m. on Saturday, June 15, 2019 with burial to follow at Colonial Grove Memorial Park. Condolences may be offered at: www.hollomon-brown.com
Published in The Virginian Pilot on June 12, 2019