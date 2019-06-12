Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Francis Cruz
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Francis Brian Cruz

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Francis Brian Cruz Obituary
Francis Brian Cruz, 61, went to be with the Lord on June 9, 2019. Francis proudly served the US Navy for 20 years. After retirement, he worked as a Supply Specialist with Aviation Support Attachment in Norfolk, VA. Francis was president of the Bataan Association of Virginia, a member of Holy Spirit Catholic Church and the Naomi Lodge #87 of the Norfolk Masonic Temple.Left to cherish his memory are his sisters, Juanita Carlos (Romeo) and Cristina Espino (Francisco); a brother, Pablo Cruz; nieces, Gina Moriarty and Joanne Riggle; nephews, Jason Carlos, Raymond & Ronnie Espino and Remedios Cruz; 7 great-nieces & nephews; along with extended family and friends.The visitation will be held from 6-9 p.m. on Thursday & Friday with a wake service at 7:00 p.m. on Friday evening at Hollomon-Brown Funeral Home, Princess Anne Chapel. The funeral mass will be held at Holy Spirit Catholic Church at 2:00 p.m. on Saturday, June 15, 2019 with burial to follow at Colonial Grove Memorial Park. Condolences may be offered at: www.hollomon-brown.com
Published in The Virginian Pilot on June 12, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.