The Virginian-Pilot Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Graham Funeral Home
1112 Kempsville Rd
Chesapeake, VA 23322
(757) 382-7747
Graveside service
Wednesday, Mar. 18, 2020
10:00 AM
Albert G. Horton, Jr. Memorial Veterans Cemetery
Suffolk, VA
View Map

Francis Connie Lane

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Francis Connie Lane Obituary
Francis Connie Lane, 93, passed away Friday, March 13, 2020. He was born in Greene County, TN to the late James P. and Sarah Martin Lane. He was also predeceased by his loving wife of 62 years, Mrs. Orpha Maude Livingston Lane and his nine brothers and sisters. He was a veteran of WWII, Korea and Vietnam Wars. He served his country in the United States Navy retiring as a Chief Boatswain Mate after 30 years of service. He was a member of the Masonic Lodge AF&AM #631, Warrensburg, TN; he also enjoyed gardening and fishing.

He is survived by his daughter, Donna Lane Bryant and her husband, Harvey; a son, Douglas D. Lane; grandchildren, Laura B. Myer and her husband, Matt and Graham L. Bryant and his wife, Christina; great grandchildren, Drew, Hannah and Faith Myer, and Nathanael and Lydia Bryant; his brother, Robert Lane; and numerous nieces, nephews, other extended family and friends. The family would like to offer a special thanks to Lake Taylor Transitional Care Hospital for their professional care over the last four years. In lieu of flowers the family request donations be made to the hospital at www.laketaylor.org.

A graveside service will be held Wednesday, March 18, 2020 at 10 a.m. with full military honors at Albert G. Horton, Jr. Memorial Veterans Cemetery, Suffolk. A memorial service will be held at a later date at Graham Funeral Home, Chesapeake. Please visit www.grahamfuneralhome.com for more information regarding the memorial service and to leave a condolence to the family.
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Mar. 15, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Francis's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
SYMPATHY FLOWERS
white lillies of peace
Send Sympathy Flowers to
Graham Funeral Home
Send Flowers
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Graham Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -