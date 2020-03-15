|
|
Francis Connie Lane, 93, passed away Friday, March 13, 2020. He was born in Greene County, TN to the late James P. and Sarah Martin Lane. He was also predeceased by his loving wife of 62 years, Mrs. Orpha Maude Livingston Lane and his nine brothers and sisters. He was a veteran of WWII, Korea and Vietnam Wars. He served his country in the United States Navy retiring as a Chief Boatswain Mate after 30 years of service. He was a member of the Masonic Lodge AF&AM #631, Warrensburg, TN; he also enjoyed gardening and fishing.
He is survived by his daughter, Donna Lane Bryant and her husband, Harvey; a son, Douglas D. Lane; grandchildren, Laura B. Myer and her husband, Matt and Graham L. Bryant and his wife, Christina; great grandchildren, Drew, Hannah and Faith Myer, and Nathanael and Lydia Bryant; his brother, Robert Lane; and numerous nieces, nephews, other extended family and friends. The family would like to offer a special thanks to Lake Taylor Transitional Care Hospital for their professional care over the last four years. In lieu of flowers the family request donations be made to the hospital at www.laketaylor.org.
A graveside service will be held Wednesday, March 18, 2020 at 10 a.m. with full military honors at Albert G. Horton, Jr. Memorial Veterans Cemetery, Suffolk. A memorial service will be held at a later date at Graham Funeral Home, Chesapeake. Please visit www.grahamfuneralhome.com for more information regarding the memorial service and to leave a condolence to the family.
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Mar. 15, 2020