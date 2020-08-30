Commander Francis Daniel Kay USN (ret.) passed peacefully early on Friday, August 14, 2020 at home, surrounded by family. He is survived by his loving wife of 59 years, Ruth; sons Michael Francis, Christopher Edward, and Timothy Phillip/Jennifer. He was very proud of his four grandchildren Leanne Bonar / Patrick, Addy, Collin and Emily! Born in Brooklyn NY on October 15, 1938 to the late Adam and Veronica Kay, Frank was the youngest of five, and is also survived by his two elder sisters Norah McLaughlin of Atlantic City, and Sr. Francis Kay (RSHM) in Tarrytown, NY.
After school at Brooklyn Prep, he worked as a doorman at Radio City Music Hall and became interested in a military career. He worked very hard to earn an appointment to U.S. Naval Academy in 1956. There he made lifelong friends, and was a strong member of Navy crew, winning Intercollegiate
Rowing Association Championships in 1957 and 1958. He graduated a commissioned ensign in June 1960.
Ensign Kay began his service on the USS Blandy in July 1960, where he participated in the Cuban Missile Crisis blockade. Following this initial deployment, he joined the first class at Naval Destroyer School in Newport, RI and then was assigned to the USS Gearing DD-710 in July 1962. This led to Naval Postgraduate and Amphibious School in California. In October 1966, Lt. Kay was assigned as an advisor to Vietnamese River Assault Group 28 commanding a PT boat with a South Vietnamese crew. During this tour he was awarded the Silver Star for gallantry in combat, the Bronze star for meritorious service, and a Purple Heart. He was also recognized with multiple citations from the South Vietnamese government.
Following his combat tour Lt. Cmdr. Kay was assigned to CCDF-2 in Newport RI, followed by an exciting four years with CINCSOUTH in Naples, Italy. His final sea deployment came as XO aboard the destroyer USS Harold J. Ellison DD864 before becoming landlocked in Virginia Beach, where he would remain for the rest of his career and life. His final assignments included HRMC and director of FLETRACER in Norfolk before retiring in February 1981.
Frank's post-military life was raising his family, and starting a new career with E.L. Hamm and Assoc., an architecture and engineering firm that allowed him to continue his adventures abroad as a consultant to Army bases all over the world and especially South Korea. While in Virginia Beach Frank enjoyed many leadership roles in the community with the PTA, St. Nicholas Church, and Veterans organizations. He also found time to earn an MEd from Boston University, teaching courses at St.Leo's College. After his second retirement he joined Master Gardner's where he nurtured his passion for gardening and flowers. He and Ruth enjoyed a quiet retirement, always caring for someone whether it be an errant son or his mother in law, Ruth Clearwater, who also died peacefully in their home. Francis D. Kay committed his life to service and duty with humilityâ€¦always helping someone with something.
There will be no local services or wake due to COVID-19 restrictions. Commander Kay will be interred at the U.S. Naval Academy in the Fall, where his life and death will be celebrated. There will also be a memorial Mass at St Nicholas at some later date. Online condolences may be offered to the family at hdoliver.com
.