Francis G. Burns, Jr., M. D. (Frank) passed away in the company of his wife and children on February 15, 2019 at the age of 89, just short of his 90th birthday. Frank was born in Port-au-Prince, Haiti to Francis G. Burns, Sr. and Emma Mountjoy (Fred Oertly). Frank served in the Air Force for 3 years, after which he attended Lynchburg College where he received a Bachelors degree in Chemistry. In 1956, he received a doctoral degree from the Medical College of Virginia (MCV) and completed a 1 year internship at Jackson Memorial Hospital in Miami, Florida. After 3 years as a General Partitioner in Northern Virginia, Frank retuned to MCV as an Orthopaedic Surgery resident. In 1964 Frank G. Burns, M.D. and James L. Gardner, M.D. established the first orthopaedic practice, Virginia Beach Orthopedic Associates in Virginia Beach, for which Frank was the president. He served as the president of the Virginia Beach Medical Society, and in 1968, was president of Virginia Beach General Hospital (Sentara).Frank was a respected member of the medical community, loved by his patients, family and friends. He loved to play golf, travel, tell jokes and watch most sports, including wrestling. Frank was a founding member and president of the Great Neck Wrestling Association. He was predeceased by his son Francis Gregory Burns, III (Greg) and two sisters, Catherine Hertel and Margaret Dawson. Left to cherish his memory are his wife of 62 years, Jean, his children, Lisa Tucker (Allen), Donna Burns, Jeff Burns (Cynthia), five grandchildren, three great grandchildren, and his brother Garland Oertly, as well as nieces and nephews.Visitations will be held from 6 - 8 pm on Thursday February 21st and Friday February 22 at the H.D. Oliver Funeral Apts., 2002 Laskin Road in Virginia Beach, VA, 23454. A celebration of life and funeral service will be conducted at Princess Anne Memorial Park, 1110 North Great Neck Road, VA Beach, VA on Saturday, February 23, 2019 at 2:15 pm. Reception to follow service. In lieu of flowers, the family would welcome donations to the . H.D. Oliver Funeral Apts., Laskin Road Chapel is handling arrangements. Online condolences may be offered to the family through hdoliver.com. Published in The Virginian Pilot on Feb. 18, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary