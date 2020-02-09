Home

Funeral Mass
Saturday, Feb. 15, 2020
11:00 AM
Saint Paul Catholic Church
522 High Street
Portsmouth, VA
Francis J. Papa Jr., 71, went to be with the Lord on Monday, February 3, 2020. He was the son of the late Francis and Mary Papa of New Jersey. He was predeceased by his wife, Joann Papa of 43 years of marriage.

He proudly served in the US Navy and was a Vietnam Veteran. He was a member of the Knights of Columbus. He retired from the US Postal Service as a Station and Branch Manager. His hobbies included shooting pool, bowling and riding his Harley. He loved to spend time with his family and friends.

Left to cherish his memory are his only daughter Michelle Dail (William), his most beloved grandson, William C Dail, III, his brother Bernard Papa (Rita), his sister Mary Middleton (Lawrence), many nieces and nephews, his recently wed wife, Elizabeth Lindsey as well as so many friends.

Mass of the Resurrection will be held on February 15, 2020 at 11:00 am at Saint Paul Catholic Church located at 522 High Street, Portsmouth, VA 23704.
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Feb. 9, 2020
