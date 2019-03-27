Francis Marshall Hall, 92, of Virginia Beach, died in his home on March 24, 2019. Francis was born on November 7, 1926 in Norfolk, Virginia, to Spotswood Braxton Hall and Harriet Hicklin Hall. He grew up in Bronxville, New York, and moved to Virginia Beach in the 1950â€™s. Francis was predeceased by his wife, Elizabeth Hitch Hall, and his brother, Spotswood Braxton Hall, Jr. He is survived by his children, Francis Marshall Hall, Jr. (Gail), Margaret Rives Hall Bacon (Jesse); grandchildren, Mary Adams Bacon MD, Margaret Lee Bacon, Thomas Nash Bacon, Page Spotswood Bacon, Carter Francis Hall, and Katharine Rives Hall; and his cat, Annie. After graduating from Bronxville High School, Francis entered Yale University, but withdrew in early 1945 to join the Army Air Force as an aviation cadet, training in Texas and Colorado. After the war ended, Francis returned to Yale, graduating in 1949. After graduation, Francis worked briefly in the coal business, but was recalled to the Air Force for stateside duty during the Korean War. After his second discharge he worked several years as an engineer for a gas company before beginning a long career in the securities brokerage business, starting as a stockbroker in Norfolk, and then moving to various management roles in Norfolk and Richmond. Francis enjoyed athletics in high school and college, competing in basketball, swimming, track, and other sports. Over the years he also enjoyed sailing, fishing, boating, and building furniture and model ships. Francis competed in Masters Swimming until he was 85, and was a longtime fan of UVA basketball. A graveside service will be held at Eastern Shore Chapel Cemetery on Friday, March 29th at 1:00PM, followed by a reception in the parish hall. We would like to express our thanks to the wonderful staff at First Colonial Inn, which was his home for the past two years. Online condolences may be made at www.hdoliver.com Published in The Virginian Pilot on Mar. 27, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary