Francis "Mike" Yermal, affectionately known as "Pop-pop", passed away at home on April 23,2019. He was born in Larksville, PA on May 9, 1938 to the late Frank and Mary Yermal. He is predeceased by his first wife of 42 years, "Lenny" Yermal and his only sibling, "Sally" Proski. He is survived by his wife of 16 years, Joan Yermal; three children, James (Audrey), Denise (Mike) and Marlene; two step daughters, Donna (George) and Michel (Dan); five granddaughters, Sarah, Heather (Sean), Diana, Amanda and Baylee; four great granddaughters, Katherine, Kylie, Ellie and Ava. Mike was a dedicated, life-long patriot serving his country faithfully in the United States Navy for 30 years. After retiring, he continued to serve in a government service position for an additional 21 years. Mike was also an earnest, life-long Philadelphia Eagles fan remaining true to his roots. He will be forever missed. A small ceremony of family and friends will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Monday, April 29, 2019 at Princess Anne Memorial Park located at 1110 N. Great Neck Road, Virginia Beach, VA. Memorial contributions may be made to the .