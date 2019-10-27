|
|
Francois Alexander deForas died peacefully in his home on Wednesday, July 3, 2019. He was preceded in death by his wife, Sandra S deForas; parents, Pina and Humbert deForas; sister, Camille Fithian; and brothers, Charles and Jacques deForas; and son-in-law, James Barham. Surviving are his daughters Suzette deForas and Teresa Barham; and granddaughters Gabriella and Emily Barham; and several nieces and nephews. A Memorial will be held on Saturday, November 2, 2019, at Virginia Beach Christian Church at 1 pm. In lieu of flowers please consider a donation to Virginia Beach Christian Church or to a .
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Oct. 27, 2019