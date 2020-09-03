1/
Frank Allen Babb
Frank Allen "Frankie" Babb went to be with the Lord on Tuesday, September 1, 2020. He was born in Baltimore, Maryland to the late Oscar and Emma Babb, and was raised in Suffolk, Virginia. He was predeceased by his brother, Robert "Bobby" Babb and brother-in-law, Otis Baines. Frank served in the National Guard and retired from Golden Peanut Company after 44 years. He enjoyed Nascar races, cheering on the Chicago Cubs, and ACC basketball. He was especially proud of flounder fishing on the Eastern Shore with the same group of friends for over 40 years. He always talked about how lucky he was to have such a great group of "brothers." Frank is survived by his wife of 19 years, Barbara Ellis Babb; his daughters Amy Schauss (Vaughan), and Kelly Babb, as well as his "bonus" children, James "Jay" Turner, Kristie Anderson (Ben), and Michael Westnedge, Jr. (Sarah). He was a loving granddaddy to Emma Kaylee, Ryan, Kirstin, William, Emma, Ethan, and Ingrid, as well as Ben's children, William, Nate, and Cameron. He is also survived by his sister, Frances Baines; sister-in-law, Sandra Babb; and brother-in-law, Ben Ellis (Peggy). He leaves behind numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins. A graveside service will be held on Saturday, September 5, 2020 at 2 p.m. at Cypress Chapel Christian Church cemetery with Pastor Alan Cruz officiating. Friends may join the family for a visitation Friday night from 7-9 p.m. at Parr Funeral Home & Crematory adhering to Covid-19 state guidelines of 50 people gathering at a time. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the National Kidney Foundation, the American Diabetes Association or Cypress Chapel Christian Church. The family wishes to specially thank Sentara Hospice, Tammy Williams and Judy Montague for their wonderful care. Condolences may be registered online at www.parrfuneralhome.com.

Published in The Virginian-Pilot on Sep. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
4
Visitation
07:00 - 09:00 PM
Parr Funeral Home & Crematory
Send Flowers
SEP
5
Graveside service
02:00 PM
Cypress Chapel Christian Church cemetery
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Parr Funeral Home & Crematory - Suffolk
3515 Robs Dr.
Suffolk, VA 23434
(757) 539-3487
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
