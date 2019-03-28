The Virginian Pilot Obituaries
Son, brother, and friend, Frank Allen Pleva of Mathews Virginia passed away unexpectedly on Friday, March 22, 2019. He was 67. Born December 30, 1951 in Norfolk, Virginia, he was the son of the late Ted W. Pleva and Mary A. Perry.Graduating in 1975 from VA Tech with a degree in Urban Affairs, he avidly followed the Hokies. He worked as a Planner and a County Administrator. A loyal, loving, and caring son and brother, he was also a devoted friend to many. Frank is survived by his sister Cathy and her husband Bob Stash of New Bern, NC, as well as uncles, aunts, and cousins. He leaves behind many friends. The family will receive friends on Friday, March 29, 2019, from 6-8:00 p.m. at the Hollomonâ€"Brown Funeral Home, Tidewater Drive Chapel. A graveside service will be Saturday, March 30, at 3:00 p.m. at Forest Lawn Cemetery. Memorial donations may be made to the . Condolences and a full obituary are available at www.hollomon-brown.com
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Mar. 28, 2019
