Frank B. Harrington, 76, passed away on September 11, 2019.
A Portsmouth native, Mr. Harrington resided in Virginia Beach most of his life.
Mr. Harrington was preceded in death by his parents Frank Harrington, Jr. and Elva Lee Harrington and his wife Edith "Pat" Harrington. He was a veteran of the Virginia National Guard and retired from civil service as an electrician at the Naval Amphibious Base Little Creek.
Survivors include his sister Marcia (Lon) Humphreys; his brother David Harrington; two sons Michael Harrington and Matthew (Donna) Harrington; three grandchildren Krystin, Michael, and Brycen; and companion Mary Long.
A graveside service will be held on Saturday, September 21, 2019, 10a.m. at Rosewood Memorial Park. Friends may offer condolences at www.mem.com
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Sept. 18, 2019