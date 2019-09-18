The Virginian-Pilot Obituaries
|
Rosewood Memorial Park
631 North Witchduck Road
Virginia Beach, VA 23462
(757) 497-8925
Frank Harrington
Graveside service
Saturday, Sep. 21, 2019
10:00 AM
Rosewood Memorial Park
631 North Witchduck Road
Virginia Beach, VA 23462
Frank B. Harrington


1942 - 2019
Frank B. Harrington Obituary
Frank B. Harrington, 76, passed away on September 11, 2019.

A Portsmouth native, Mr. Harrington resided in Virginia Beach most of his life.

Mr. Harrington was preceded in death by his parents Frank Harrington, Jr. and Elva Lee Harrington and his wife Edith "Pat" Harrington. He was a veteran of the Virginia National Guard and retired from civil service as an electrician at the Naval Amphibious Base Little Creek.

Survivors include his sister Marcia (Lon) Humphreys; his brother David Harrington; two sons Michael Harrington and Matthew (Donna) Harrington; three grandchildren Krystin, Michael, and Brycen; and companion Mary Long.

A graveside service will be held on Saturday, September 21, 2019, 10a.m. at Rosewood Memorial Park. Friends may offer condolences at www.mem.com
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Sept. 18, 2019
