Frank Bailey (Frank Nitty) 55, of the 2200 block of Barraud Ave. passed away on March 31, 2019. He was predeceased by his parents, Broady M. and Willie Mae Holloway Bailey; sisters, Del-Rio Lewis and Sharon Holloway; brothers, Curtis Bailey, Anthony Bailey and Marshall Bailey. He is survived by sisters, Delphine Bailey (Van Burton) and Lisa Oden of Norfolk, VA, Betti Davis of Oxford, NC; brothers, Maurice Hollloway, Dexter Bailey (Angela) and Dwayne Bailey (Sharon) of Norfolk, VA; special friend, Andrea White and a host of nieces, nephews, great and great-great nieces and nephews, cousins, in-laws and friends. Viewing will be held, 6pm-8pm, Friday, April 5, 2019 and Funeral Service held, 5pm, Saturday, April 6, 2019 at Metropolitan Funeral Service, 7246 Granby St. Norfolk, VA 23505.
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Apr. 3, 2019