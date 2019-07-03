Frank Brinkley Nelms, Jr. 62, of Suffolk passed away on Monday, July 1, 2019. Frank â€œBrinkâ€ was born on May 8, 1957 in Portsmouth and was the son of the late Frank B. Nelms, Sr. and Joan Joyce Harrison Nelms.



Surviving are his wife of 42 years, Catherine J. Nelms, their son Ryan J. Nelms and wife Lori, three grandchildren, Rylea, Ryan Justin and Logan, his sisters Jonie N. Mansfield and Lois M. Nelms, his brother Robert E. Nelms and wife Diane, his mother-in-law Myrtle S. Jones Fodrie, brother-in-law Wayne Jones and wife Cindy, and numerous nephews, nieces and cousins.



Brink graduated from Nansemond-Suffolk Academy in 1976. He and Cathy were married in 1977 and were members of Suffolk Christian Church. Together they founded Ryan Construction Company, Inc. and Ryan Marine, Inc. Brink deeply loved his family and was committed to the community, serving for years as a member and as Chief of Driver Volunteer Fire Department, on the Board of Directors of Riddickâ€™s Folly, Suffolk Jaycees, Driver Ruritan Club, and Jolly Boys. He lived an active and adventurous life, racing cars, boating, paddle boarding, and he loved hunting and golfing with his friends.



A funeral service will be held Friday, July 5, 2019 at 11 a.m. at Berea Christian Church, 4109 Driver Lane, Suffolk. Visitation will be held on Thursday, July 4, 2019 from 2:00 to 4:00 p.m. at R.W. Baker & Co. Funeral Home and Crematory, 509 W. Washington Street, Suffolk. Burial will be at Meadowbrook Memorial Gardens, followed by a reception in the Berea Christian Church Social Hall in Driver. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to your local volunteer fire department or rescue squad. Condolences may be offered at RWBakerFH.com. Published in The Virginian Pilot on July 3, 2019