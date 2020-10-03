PORTSMOUTH - Frank Brinson "Brin" Early, 89, of 105 Yorkshire Rd. passed away on Tuesday, September 29, 2020 in his home. He was born on February 6, 1931 in Lewiston, NC to the late William and Mittie Early; and was a proud U.S. Army veteran, having served at Fort Eustis. Frank graduated from Atlantic Christian College with a Bachelors in Business Administration and Old Dominion University with a Masters in Special Education. He was extensively involved in youth basketball and baseball programs throughout the city of Portsmouth. Frank attended Community UMC; and retired as a teacher and alternative education administrator from Portsmouth Public Schools after more than 30 years of service.
He is survived by his wife Joyce Early; a daughter, Joye Hundley; three sons, Keith Early, Steven Early, and Jeffrey Early and his wife Charleen; a sister, Sarah Lovings; three grandchildren, Jennifer Hundley, Elizabeth and Benjamin Early; and one great granddaughter, Mikia "Katie" Hundley, as well as numerous nieces and nephews.
A funeral service will be held at 10:30 AM Monday, October 5, 2020 in Sturtevant Funeral Home, Portsmouth Blvd. Chapel. Burial will be private in Albert G. Horton Jr. Veterans Cemetery, Suffolk. The family will receive friends at the funeral home on Sunday evening from 4 - 5 PM.
To further honor Frank, memorial donations may be made to a youth or sports charity of your choice
