1/
Frank Brinson Early
1931 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Frank's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
PORTSMOUTH - Frank Brinson "Brin" Early, 89, of 105 Yorkshire Rd. passed away on Tuesday, September 29, 2020 in his home. He was born on February 6, 1931 in Lewiston, NC to the late William and Mittie Early; and was a proud U.S. Army veteran, having served at Fort Eustis. Frank graduated from Atlantic Christian College with a Bachelors in Business Administration and Old Dominion University with a Masters in Special Education. He was extensively involved in youth basketball and baseball programs throughout the city of Portsmouth. Frank attended Community UMC; and retired as a teacher and alternative education administrator from Portsmouth Public Schools after more than 30 years of service.

He is survived by his wife Joyce Early; a daughter, Joye Hundley; three sons, Keith Early, Steven Early, and Jeffrey Early and his wife Charleen; a sister, Sarah Lovings; three grandchildren, Jennifer Hundley, Elizabeth and Benjamin Early; and one great granddaughter, Mikia "Katie" Hundley, as well as numerous nieces and nephews.

A funeral service will be held at 10:30 AM Monday, October 5, 2020 in Sturtevant Funeral Home, Portsmouth Blvd. Chapel. Burial will be private in Albert G. Horton Jr. Veterans Cemetery, Suffolk. The family will receive friends at the funeral home on Sunday evening from 4 - 5 PM.

To further honor Frank, memorial donations may be made to a youth or sports charity of your choice.

Condolences may be made to the family online at www.SturtevantFuneralHome.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Virginian-Pilot on Oct. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
4
Calling hours
04:00 - 05:00 PM
Sturtevant Funeral Home - Portsmouth Boulevard Chapel
Send Flowers
OCT
5
Funeral service
10:30 AM
Sturtevant Funeral Home - Portsmouth Boulevard Chapel
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Sturtevant Funeral Home - Portsmouth Boulevard Chapel
5201 Portsmouth Blvd
Portsmouth, VA 23701
(757) 488-8348
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by the family

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved