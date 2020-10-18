1/1
Frank C. Bruce Jr.
Frank C. Bruce, Jr., 93, of Chesapeake, VA, was called home by God on Saturday, September 26, 2020.

He worked for Texaco Oil Refinery in Chesapeake for over 35 years. He was in the US Navy during WWII and Korean War, at which time he became a disabled Veteran.

Frank is survived by 3 children, Richard & wife Emily, Brenda Dain & husband Stacey, & Debra. He has 5 grandchildren, Richard Scranton & wife Elizabeth, Matthew, Brandon & Justin Bruce, & Victoria Addison; & great-grandchildren, Chandler & Hailey Scranton & Daniel Bruce.

A graveside service will be held at Forest Lawn Cemetery in Norfolk on Tuesday, Oct. 20, at 1 p.m.

www.hollomon-brown.com

Published in The Virginian-Pilot on Oct. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
20
Graveside service
01:00 PM
Forest Lawn Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Hollomon-Brown Funeral Home
524 Cedar Road
Chesapeake, VA 23322
(757) 547-9511
