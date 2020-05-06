Frank Edward Creasy
CHESAPEAKE- Frank Edward Creasy, Jr. 84, passed away on April 30, 2020 to be home with the Lord. A native of Portsmouth, he was the son of Frank E. Creasy Sr. and Grace Madeline Creasy. Frank graduated from Woodrow Wilson High School in 1953. He then enlisted in the United States Army. Once his service was completed, he attended and graduated from the Norfolk Shipbuilding and Drydock apprenticeship program where he worked for over 39 years and retired as Vice President of production. Frank was a member of Nansemond Masonic Lodge #77 and the Scottish Rite. Everyone will remember Frank's love for farming. Calling it a hobby for Frank was an understatement. He had a passion for his fields and enjoyed his farming as recent as 3 weeks ago.

Frank is survived by his wife and best friend of 60 years, Barbara Ferguson Creasy. He has two children, daughter Mischelle Creasy Everest and son Frank Creasy III and wife Tammy. He has two sisters, Dana Lynn Creasy and Mary Elizabeth Creasy Hurst. There are three grandchildren, Frank Creasy IV, Sydney Creasy and Aaron Creasy.

The family had a private service. Sturtevant Funeral Home, Portsmouth is handling arrangements. www.SturtevantFH.com

Published in The Virginian-Pilot on May 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No events have been scheduled at this time. Check back later or contact the funeral home for more information.
Funeral services provided by
Sturtevant Funeral Home - Portsmouth Boulevard Chapel
5201 Portsmouth Blvd
Portsmouth, VA 23701
(757) 488-8348
May 5, 2020
So sorry for the . I will miss seeing Mr. Creasy cruising the neighborhood, riding his tractors, and enjoying Christmas Eve parties. He was a good man.
Cindy Szymanski
Friend
May 5, 2020
I am so happy to have know Frank professionally for many years giving advise as recently as one month ago about farming questions Frank had. Frank loved farming and I enjoyed our conversations and farm visits where he shared his enthusiasm.
Watson Lawrence
Acquaintance
May 5, 2020
I worked for Mr. Creasy for several years at the Norshipco, Brambleton Plant. He was a fair minded, no frills kinda boss that i greatly admired and respected.
Douglas Crowder
Friend
May 4, 2020
To all of the Creasy family, So very sorry for your loss. Frankie was truly one of the best with a heart of gold! Love to all of you.
Margaret Spruill Hurst
