CHESAPEAKE- Frank Edward Creasy, Jr. 84, passed away on April 30, 2020 to be home with the Lord. A native of Portsmouth, he was the son of Frank E. Creasy Sr. and Grace Madeline Creasy. Frank graduated from Woodrow Wilson High School in 1953. He then enlisted in the United States Army. Once his service was completed, he attended and graduated from the Norfolk Shipbuilding and Drydock apprenticeship program where he worked for over 39 years and retired as Vice President of production. Frank was a member of Nansemond Masonic Lodge #77 and the Scottish Rite. Everyone will remember Frank's love for farming. Calling it a hobby for Frank was an understatement. He had a passion for his fields and enjoyed his farming as recent as 3 weeks ago.
Frank is survived by his wife and best friend of 60 years, Barbara Ferguson Creasy. He has two children, daughter Mischelle Creasy Everest and son Frank Creasy III and wife Tammy. He has two sisters, Dana Lynn Creasy and Mary Elizabeth Creasy Hurst. There are three grandchildren, Frank Creasy IV, Sydney Creasy and Aaron Creasy.
The family had a private service. Sturtevant Funeral Home, Portsmouth is handling arrangements. www.SturtevantFH.com
Published in The Virginian-Pilot on May 6, 2020.