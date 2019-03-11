Frank Harvey Speight, 89, of 459 NC 32 North, Sunbury, NC, passed away on Saturday, March 9, 2019, in Accordius Health & Rehabilitation, Gatesville. Mr. Speight was born in Gates County on February 10, 1930, and was the son of the late Harvey Washington and Helen Lee Speight. A retired farmer, he had also worked for 23 years with Hofler Tractor & Implement Co. in farm equipment assembly and transport. A faithful member of Philadelphia United Methodist Church, he was a charter member of the Cars Are Run Club (a group of antique automobile enthusiasts), and took great pride in both his 1941 Ford Two Door Sedan and 1950 Ford Pick Up Truck. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his sisters, Willie Leigh Lancaster, Thadis Estelle Wade, Novella Elizabeth Speight, and Mary Belle Hayes; and by his brothers, James Braxton and Edwin Parker Speight. Surviving are his wife of over 51 years, DeLoris Parker Speight; his son, Dennis Craig Speight and wife, Katie, of Sunbury; and two grandchildren, Katlyn Marie Elmore and Kaden Parker Speight. Funeral services will be held Wednesday at 2:00 pm in Philadelphia United Methodist Church and will be conducted by his pastor, The Rev. Steve Hall. The burial will follow in the Cross Family Cemetery. Friends may join the family Tuesday from 6 to 7:30 pm in Miller Funeral Home, 304 Main Street, Gatesville, and all other times at Craig and Katieâ€™s home, 430 NC 32 North, Sunbury. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Philadelphia United Methodist Church, P.O. Box 148, Sunbury, NC 27979, or to the Gates County Rescue Squad, 16 Hwy. 158 East, Gatesville, NC 27938. Online condolences may be made by visiting www.millerfhc.com. Published in The Virginian Pilot on Mar. 11, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary