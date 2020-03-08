|
Frank Howell Sawyer of Norfolk, VA passed away at 93 on February 29, 2020. Frank served in the Air Corps during WWII and afterwards trained as a chemist at VPI and UVA before moving to DE.
Frank doted on his family, loved gardening, books, classical music, organ concerts, stamps, and sailing. He loved walking the gardens of Longwood and Winterthur.
He is survived by his wife of 67 years, Mary Grymes, his son, R.H. Bo Sawyer, and daughter, Daphne Sawyer, and his grandsons, Peyton and Parker.
A Memorial Service is planned for later this spring at Country House, Wilmington, DE.
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Mar. 8, 2020