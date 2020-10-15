Frank Joseph Gripka of Chesapeake, Virginia passed away on Tuesday, October 13, 2020, at the age of 86. After several months of declining health, Frank died peacefully with his beloved wife Clura Faye and their children by his side.Frank was born in Pierce City, Missouri on February 15, 1934, to mother Marie Angeline Bodey and father Joseph August Gripka. Frank had two sisters, Mary Anne and Carolyn, and four brothers: Don, Harold, Ken and Joe.Frank was an avid scholar. He attended St. Mary's Parochial school for eight years and went to high school and junior college at Our Lady of the Ozarks. Frank obtained a Bachelor's Degree in Philosophy from Our Lady of the Snows College, a Bachelor's Degree in History from Saint Thomas College, a Master's Degree in Psychology from Southern Illinois University, and a Ph.D. in Counseling Psychology from Southern Illinois University.Throughout his life, Frank strove to serve God and his fellow man. For more than 60 years Frank acted as a counselor in various capacities, as a teacher, chaplain, therapist for prisoners, and a clinical psychologist. After starting his career as a clinical psychologist at Clinical Psychologist Center, he founded a private practice, Covenant Counseling Services, in the early 1980's with two partners, focusing on Christ-centered therapy. He continued to counsel patients throughout the rest of his life. As a young adult, Frank was ordained to the Catholic priesthood. For over 20 years, he devoted countless hours towards preparing for and leading Bible Study Fellowship groups. Most recently, Frank was an active member of the First Baptist Church of Norfolk, acting as a deacon, choir member, and Sunday School teacher.Frank's lifelong love of sports began as a pitcher in college and spanned more than seven decades as a player, coach and Saint Louis Cardinals fan. One of his fondest memories was cheering on the Cardinals with his family at the 2011 World Series.Frank was a devoted and loving husband and father. He is survived by his wife Clura Faye, his children Phillip, Paul, Mark, and Charlotte, as well as his grandchildren Grace, Douglas, Savannah, Lily, Jacqueline, Liam, and Emma.