Celebration of Life
Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019
1:00 PM - 4:00 PM
his brother's home
875 Redleafe Circle
Chesapeake , VA
Frank Joseph Hardt

Frank Joseph Hardt Obituary
Frank "Joe" Hardt, 64, passed away unexpectedly, Tuesday, July 30, 2019. Joe was preceded in death by his parents, Frank C. Hardt & Theresa Moore.

Left to cherish his memory are his step-mother, Thanh Hardt; siblings, Mary Walker(Byron) & Steve Hardt(Rebecca); his Godchildren, Nick Walker & Jennifer Ellison(Bill); plus numerous other family members and friends.

Born on January 1, 1955 in Portsmouth, VA, Joe was the areas first-born that year. Joe was an Air Force veteran, a retired electrician from the Department of Navy and a lifelong Dallas Cowboy fan. After retiring in 2010, he moved from Ocean View area in Norfolk to Flagler Beach, FL where he continued to be involved in the community and play in his "pool" the Atlantic Ocean.

A celebration of Joe's life will be held on October 12, 2019 from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. at his brother's home, 875 Redleafe Circle, Chesapeake VA.
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Oct. 6, 2019
