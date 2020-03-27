The Virginian-Pilot Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Rosewood-Kellum Funeral Home
601 North Witchduck Road
Virginia Beach, VA 23462
(757) 671-1717
Resources
More Obituaries for Frank Milinazzo
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Frank Joseph Milinazzo

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Frank Joseph Milinazzo, 88 passed away on March 26, 2020.

A native of Lowell, Massachusetts Mr. Milinazzo was preceded in death by his parents Rosario and Lucia Milinazzo and five brothers and three sisters. He retired as a Senior Chief Petty Officer from the U.S. Navy and from the Virginia Employment Commission.

Mr. Milinazzo loved traveling, animals and physical fitness activities and mostly enjoyed baseball, coaching, playing and watching.

Survivors include his wife Mary Ann Milinazzo, five children, Pam Lane, Brian Malcomb (Debbie), Diana Vartanyan (Berc), Patrick Milinazzo and David Milinazzo (Teresa); two brothers Michael Milinazzo (Sue) and James Milinazzo; thirteen grandchildren and seven great grandchildren.

Services will be private at A.G. Horton Jr. Veteran Memorial Cemetery.

Friends may offer condolences at www.kellumfuneralhome.com
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Mar. 27, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Frank's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Rosewood-Kellum Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -