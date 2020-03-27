|
|
Frank Joseph Milinazzo, 88 passed away on March 26, 2020.
A native of Lowell, Massachusetts Mr. Milinazzo was preceded in death by his parents Rosario and Lucia Milinazzo and five brothers and three sisters. He retired as a Senior Chief Petty Officer from the U.S. Navy and from the Virginia Employment Commission.
Mr. Milinazzo loved traveling, animals and physical fitness activities and mostly enjoyed baseball, coaching, playing and watching.
Survivors include his wife Mary Ann Milinazzo, five children, Pam Lane, Brian Malcomb (Debbie), Diana Vartanyan (Berc), Patrick Milinazzo and David Milinazzo (Teresa); two brothers Michael Milinazzo (Sue) and James Milinazzo; thirteen grandchildren and seven great grandchildren.
Services will be private at A.G. Horton Jr. Veteran Memorial Cemetery.
Friends may offer condolences at www.kellumfuneralhome.com
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Mar. 27, 2020