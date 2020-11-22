Frank Lee Lagana Sr. of Norfolk, 88, died November 7, 2020. He was preceded in death by his parents, Mr. and Mrs. Domenick Lagana, his sister Shirley Joyner, and a son, Frankie Lagana, Jr. Surviving family include brothers Joe and Don, granddaughter Eren Meekis, 3 great-grandchildren, and many nieces and nephews. He is also survived by close friend Alma Terry. Frank loved antique cars and was an active 50-year member of the national Antique Automobile Club of America and the Tidewater Region AACA. He was also a member of the Hampton Roads Survivors of Suicide Support Group for 20 years, supporting the community outreach program for those who have lost a loved one to suicide. Please share your condolences with the family at www.FamilyChoiceFunerals.com