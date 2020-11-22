1/
Frank L. Lagana
Frank Lee Lagana Sr. of Norfolk, 88, died November 7, 2020. He was preceded in death by his parents, Mr. and Mrs. Domenick Lagana, his sister Shirley Joyner, and a son, Frankie Lagana, Jr. Surviving family include brothers Joe and Don, granddaughter Eren Meekis, 3 great-grandchildren, and many nieces and nephews. He is also survived by close friend Alma Terry. Frank loved antique cars and was an active 50-year member of the national Antique Automobile Club of America and the Tidewater Region AACA. He was also a member of the Hampton Roads Survivors of Suicide Support Group for 20 years, supporting the community outreach program for those who have lost a loved one to suicide. Please share your condolences with the family at www.FamilyChoiceFunerals.com

Published in The Virginian-Pilot on Nov. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
