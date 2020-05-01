Frank Leslie Rentz, Jr., 92, of Va. Beach, VA beloved father, grand- and great-grandfather passed away peacefully on April 29, 2020.
Capt. Rentz is preceded in death by his wife of 63 years, Margaret ("Peggy") and their eldest son, Frank Leslie Rentz, III. Survivors who cherish his memory are son, Captain Thomas Reid Rentz of CA (USN, Retired) and his wife Anne; daughter, Margaret Ann Garnham of Va. Beach; eight grandchildren, Nicole Rentz Bergman and Warren Reid Garnham of Va Beach, as well as Michael Francis Rentz, Patrick Thomas Rentz, Lieutenant Conor Reid Rentz (USN), Katherine Anne Rentz, Captain Dominic John Rentz, (USAF) and John Caws Rentz of CA; nine great-grandchildren, and sister-in-law Sara T. Fitchett of Norfolk.
Frank was loved greatly by all who knew him, and he loved to share a laugh. Born in Frederica, Delaware, he was a 1951 US Naval Academy graduate and married Peggy in her hometown of Norfolk at Epworth United Methodist Church. He served as a naval officer for 27 years, then started his follow-on career as a nuclear quality assurance engineer. He also was a dedicated community servant; twice elected as a town councilman in Smithfield, VA and served as a Vestry member of All Saints' Episcopal Church in Va. Beach. In addition to several other volunteer roles, he particularly enjoyed participating with the National Sojourners group.
In their lifetimes, Frank and Peggy logged over 40 addresses, crisscrossing the United States several times, as well as across the Pacific, into the Carribean and Central Americas, across the Atlantic and back. After settling into retirement, the couple resided in Cross Junction, VA and finally landed in Va. Beach where they eventually were residents at Atlantic Shores Retirement Community.
A private graveside service will lay him to rest next to Peggy in Forest Lawn Cemetery in Norfolk. Friends and family will be invited to a memorial service at All Saints' Episcopal Church at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks that memorial donations be made to the ministries of All Saints' Episcopal Church, Va. Beach. To view the full obituary and offer condolences to the family, please visit www.hollomon-brown.com.
Capt. Rentz is preceded in death by his wife of 63 years, Margaret ("Peggy") and their eldest son, Frank Leslie Rentz, III. Survivors who cherish his memory are son, Captain Thomas Reid Rentz of CA (USN, Retired) and his wife Anne; daughter, Margaret Ann Garnham of Va. Beach; eight grandchildren, Nicole Rentz Bergman and Warren Reid Garnham of Va Beach, as well as Michael Francis Rentz, Patrick Thomas Rentz, Lieutenant Conor Reid Rentz (USN), Katherine Anne Rentz, Captain Dominic John Rentz, (USAF) and John Caws Rentz of CA; nine great-grandchildren, and sister-in-law Sara T. Fitchett of Norfolk.
Frank was loved greatly by all who knew him, and he loved to share a laugh. Born in Frederica, Delaware, he was a 1951 US Naval Academy graduate and married Peggy in her hometown of Norfolk at Epworth United Methodist Church. He served as a naval officer for 27 years, then started his follow-on career as a nuclear quality assurance engineer. He also was a dedicated community servant; twice elected as a town councilman in Smithfield, VA and served as a Vestry member of All Saints' Episcopal Church in Va. Beach. In addition to several other volunteer roles, he particularly enjoyed participating with the National Sojourners group.
In their lifetimes, Frank and Peggy logged over 40 addresses, crisscrossing the United States several times, as well as across the Pacific, into the Carribean and Central Americas, across the Atlantic and back. After settling into retirement, the couple resided in Cross Junction, VA and finally landed in Va. Beach where they eventually were residents at Atlantic Shores Retirement Community.
A private graveside service will lay him to rest next to Peggy in Forest Lawn Cemetery in Norfolk. Friends and family will be invited to a memorial service at All Saints' Episcopal Church at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks that memorial donations be made to the ministries of All Saints' Episcopal Church, Va. Beach. To view the full obituary and offer condolences to the family, please visit www.hollomon-brown.com.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Virginian-Pilot on May 1, 2020.