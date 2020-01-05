|
Commander Frank Lewis Mixner, USN, Retired, passed away January 4, 2020. Frank was born to Dorothy and Ellis Mixner in Stone Harbor, NJ on June 23, 1942, and has two siblings, Suzanne Stanford and Stephen Mixner.
A career naval officer, Frank was a 1965 graduate of the US Naval Academy, earned his wings at the Naval Flight School in Pensacola, and served as a helicopter pilot in the US Navy. He was a veteran of the Vietnam War. He also graduated from the Naval Postgraduate School, Monterrey, California in 1978.
As a second career, Frank retired from the Virginia Beach Fire Department where he worked in recruitment, training, and accreditation.
Frank married the love of his life, Renee, in 1993.
He has two daughters Michele Mixner DeWitt (Chris) and Meredith Mixner Moore (Jeremy) and three grandchildren, Brighton Ellis, Anderson Ayres, and Raleigh Lauren.
In his spare time, Frank loved to golf and spend time with his three grandchildren, especially watching them compete in sports and school activities, and his two dogs Chip and Molly.
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Jan. 5, 2020