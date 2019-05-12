Home

Frank Louis Smith, age 85, of Virginia Beach passed away peacefully May 1, 2019. He was born July 27, 1933, the first of two sons of the late Ruth and Frank A. Smith. Frank enlisted in the US Navy after graduating from Philip Schulyer High School in Albany, NY. He served twenty-seven years before working for the federal government until he retired. He is survived by son Frank, and daughter Diana. A memorial service will be held 11:00 Thursday, May 16th at Princess Anne Memorial Park.
Published in The Virginian Pilot on May 12, 2019
