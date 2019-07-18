The Virginian-Pilot Obituaries
Graham Funeral Home
1112 Kempsville Rd
Chesapeake, VA 23322
(757) 382-7747
Calling hours
Thursday, Jul. 18, 2019
6:00 PM - 7:30 PM
Graham Funeral Home
1112 Kempsville Rd
Chesapeake, VA 23322
Service
Friday, Jul. 19, 2019
2:30 PM
Graham Funeral Home
1112 Kempsville Rd
Chesapeake, VA 23322
Resources
Frank P. Delar Sr. Obituary
Frank Patrick Delar, 90, passed away July 17, 2019. Frank was born in Scranton, PA to the late Frank and Nellie Delar. He served his country in the United States Navy retiring after 20 years of service. Frank was a member of Southside Baptist Church, Chesapeake.

Left to cherish his memory is his loving wife of 70 years, Marion Dailey Delar; two daughters, Ann Etheridge (Ray), Bonnie Burris (Mike); two sons, Patrick Delar (Donna), and Frank Delar, Jr. (Pam); grandchildren, Patrick, Chris, Justin, Brock, Andrew and Lexi; and three great-grandchildren.

The family will receive friends at Graham Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 1112 Kempsville Road, Chesapeake on Thursday, July 18, 2019 from 6 to 7:30 pm. A service to celebrate his life will be held Friday, July 19, 2019 at 2:30 pm at the funeral home with Pastor Terri Riddle officiating. He will be laid to rest at Chesapeake Memorial Gardens. Please visit www.grahamfuneralhome.com to view the service and to leave a condolence to the family.
Published in The Virginian Pilot on July 18, 2019
