Frank Randolph Young, 81, passed away July 20, 2019. Frank was born in South Norfolk, Virginia to the late James and Thelma McPherson Young. Besides his parents he was predeceased by his loving wife, Kathleen B. Young. Frank retired from the United States Coast Guard.
Left to cherish his memory are his sisters, Esther Piatt, Wilma Hylton, and Dorothy Andrews; brothers, Morris Young, William Young, and Kenny Young; and a host of other family and friends.
The family will receive friends at Graham Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 1112 Kempsville Road, Chesapeake on Wednesday, July 24, 2019 from 6-7:30 p.m. A graveside service with military honors to celebrate his life will be held on Thursday, July 25, 2019 at 11 a.m. at Riverside Memorial Park, 1000 E. Indian River Road, Norfolk. Please visit www.grahamfuneralhome.com to leave a condolence to the family.
Published in The Virginian Pilot on July 23, 2019