Chesapeake- Frank S. Williams Jr., 99, passed away on October 31, 2019. He was born to the late Frank S. Williams, Sr. and Bertie H. Williams of South Mills, NC. Mr. Williams was a beloved son, brother, father, grandfather, uncle, friend and neighbor.
We have lost a great and loving man, but his family appreciates having him so long during his remarkable life. He was faithful, honest, hardworking, helpful, friendly, fun loving and knowledgeable- just a few of his many fine character traits. He always made time for you and was someone you could go to for advice and get help and the right answers.
Left to cherish his memory are his son, John Williams of Chesapeake, VA; his daughter, Carol W. Adler of Virginia Beach, VA; his son David Williams and wife Haroula (Tina) of Virginia Beach, VA; his granddaughter, Robin Adler and husband Patrick Shultz of Brooklyn, NY; and his granddaughter, Katherine W. DiNardo and husband Mathew DiNardo of Boston, MA.
Services will be at 2 PM on Saturday, November 9th at Altmeyer Funeral Home, 929 Battlefield Blvd, Chesapeake, VA. Interment will follow at Chesapeake Memorial Gardens, 524 Cedar Rd, Chesapeake, VA. A reception will be at the Hickory Ruritan Club, 2752 Battlefield Blvd. South immediately after the burial.
The family will have a visitation at the funeral home on Friday, November 8th, from 6 to 8 PM.
Memorial donations may be made to the Hickory Ruritan Club of Cheseapeake or the . The family wants to especially thank Harmony at Independence, Interim Hospice and Autumn Care for their devoted assistance. Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.altmeyer.com.
Published in The Virginian Pilot from Nov. 3 to Nov. 9, 2019