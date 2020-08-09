Uncle Frank, going to miss you so very much. All of our conversations. I always knew I could call and you were always there for me. My heart goes out to the whole family. So many wonderful memories of growing up. Will always cherish them. In my heart you were a great father figure to me . I love you Uncle Frank. My love to all my cousins. God has gained another angel. Until we meet again. ❤

Sally Jo, Dennis & Ricky

Sally Butler

Family