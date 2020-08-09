1/
Frank T. Butler Jr.
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Frank's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Frank T. Butler, Jr., 89, passed away August 3, 2020. He was born in Ettrick, VA the son of the late Myrtle C. Bennett Butler and Franklin Tillman Butler, Sr. Frank is predeceased by his wife, Betty Jean Ellis Johnson Butler; son, Timothy Butler, and stepson, Timothy D. Johnson. He retired with 35 Â½ years of service from VA Power as a Substation Foreman. Frank was a member of Outer Banks Presbyterian Church. Frank was a former member of OBX Hotline, a volunteer and former president of the auxiliary of the Kill Devil Hills Fire Department and a member of the Red Cross. Frank is survived by his daughter, Donna Lynn Gayle; sons, Michael F. Butler (Trish), Victor S. Butler, Thomas J. Butler (Sue); numerous grandchildren and great grandchildren; stepdaughter, Alice Johnson Atkins; stepsons, Stephen H. Johnson (Barbara), David L. Johnson (Melinda), Michael W. Johnson and numerous nieces and nephews. A funeral service will be held Wednesday, August 12, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. at Parr Funeral Home and Crematory with Rev. Tim Rawls officiating. Visitation will be held one hour prior to the service from 10:00 - 11:00. Burial will be held following the service at Meadowbrook Memorial Gardens. Condolences may be registered online at www.parrfuneralhome.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Virginian-Pilot on Aug. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
12
Visitation
10:00 - 11:00 AM
Parr Funeral Home & Crematory - Suffolk
Send Flowers
AUG
12
Funeral service
11:00 AM
Parr Funeral Home & Crematory - Suffolk
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Parr Funeral Home & Crematory - Suffolk
3515 Robs Dr.
Suffolk, VA 23434
(757) 539-3487
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by the family

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
August 6, 2020
Uncle Frank, going to miss you so very much. All of our conversations. I always knew I could call and you were always there for me. My heart goes out to the whole family. So many wonderful memories of growing up. Will always cherish them. In my heart you were a great father figure to me . I love you Uncle Frank. My love to all my cousins. God has gained another angel. Until we meet again. ❤
Sally Jo, Dennis & Ricky
Sally Butler
Family
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved