Frank T. Butler, Jr., 89, passed away August 3, 2020. He was born in Ettrick, VA the son of the late Myrtle C. Bennett Butler and Franklin Tillman Butler, Sr. Frank is predeceased by his wife, Betty Jean Ellis Johnson Butler; son, Timothy Butler, and stepson, Timothy D. Johnson. He retired with 35 Â½ years of service from VA Power as a Substation Foreman. Frank was a member of Outer Banks Presbyterian Church. Frank was a former member of OBX Hotline, a volunteer and former president of the auxiliary of the Kill Devil Hills Fire Department and a member of the Red Cross. Frank is survived by his daughter, Donna Lynn Gayle; sons, Michael F. Butler (Trish), Victor S. Butler, Thomas J. Butler (Sue); numerous grandchildren and great grandchildren; stepdaughter, Alice Johnson Atkins; stepsons, Stephen H. Johnson (Barbara), David L. Johnson (Melinda), Michael W. Johnson and numerous nieces and nephews. A funeral service will be held Wednesday, August 12, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. at Parr Funeral Home and Crematory with Rev. Tim Rawls officiating. Visitation will be held one hour prior to the service from 10:00 - 11:00. Burial will be held following the service at Meadowbrook Memorial Gardens. Condolences may be registered online at www.parrfuneralhome.com
.