Frank Vallejo, 87, of Virginia Beach, passed away November 6, 2020. He was preceded in death by his parents, Blas and Maria Vallejo; son, Tony; and brothers, Willie, Danny and Alfonso. He is survived by his children, Robert (Kathryn), Christine and Patty; five grandchildren, Rachel, Andrew, Jackson, Ryleigh and Brian; four sisters, Jo, Angela, Ruby and Rosie; and two brothers, David and Rick. Frank was a 21 year veteran of the Navy serving in the Korean War. He worked for the Virginia Employment Commission for 28 years. He loved sports, running, and doted on his grandchildren. The family will receive friends 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday at the West Chapel of Bennett Funeral Home, 11020 W. Broad St. Glen Allen, VA 23060, where funeral services will be held 10 a.m. Friday, November 13. Interment with Navy Honors will be held 1 p.m. Friday in Virginia Veterans Cemetery at Amelia. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to your favorite charity
in Frank's name.