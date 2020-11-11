1/1
Frank Vallejo
Frank Vallejo, 87, of Virginia Beach, passed away November 6, 2020. He was preceded in death by his parents, Blas and Maria Vallejo; son, Tony; and brothers, Willie, Danny and Alfonso. He is survived by his children, Robert (Kathryn), Christine and Patty; five grandchildren, Rachel, Andrew, Jackson, Ryleigh and Brian; four sisters, Jo, Angela, Ruby and Rosie; and two brothers, David and Rick. Frank was a 21 year veteran of the Navy serving in the Korean War. He worked for the Virginia Employment Commission for 28 years. He loved sports, running, and doted on his grandchildren. The family will receive friends 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday at the West Chapel of Bennett Funeral Home, 11020 W. Broad St. Glen Allen, VA 23060, where funeral services will be held 10 a.m. Friday, November 13. Interment with Navy Honors will be held 1 p.m. Friday in Virginia Veterans Cemetery at Amelia. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to your favorite charity in Frank's name.

Published in The Virginian-Pilot on Nov. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
12
Calling hours
06:00 - 08:00 PM
Bennett Funeral Homes
NOV
13
Funeral service
10:00 AM
Bennett Funeral Homes
NOV
13
Interment
01:00 PM
Virginia Veterans Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Bennett Funeral Homes
11020 W. Broad St.
Glen Allen, VA 23060
(804) 270-6321
November 9, 2020
The Webb family will always remember Frank as our father’s good friend. They loved to play cards and talk Navy jargon. Frank was a kind and helpful person with a love for life and his family. Rest In Peace, Frank. Your time on earth is through.
Paula Evans
Friend
