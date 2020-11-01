Frankie Lynn Thornton, 67, of Virginia Beach, VA, passed away on October 26, 2020.
Born in Sparta, NC, she was the daughter of the late Billy and Betty Richardson. She proudly worked for the City of Virginia Beach serving citizens and her co-workers 43 years before retiring. Left to cherish her memory are her daughter, Aislyn Marisa Hughes; grandson, Breydon Keith Dorsey; and great-grandchildren, Adellynn Elizabeth and Keith Avery, and one of her beloved K-9 rescues, Lacey Gracey Mae. Arrangements are private. Condolences may be offered to the family at www.hollomon-brown.com
