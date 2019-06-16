The Virginian-Pilot Obituaries
Graham Funeral Home
1112 Kempsville Rd
Chesapeake, VA 23322
(757) 382-7747
Calling hours
Tuesday, Jun. 18, 2019
6:00 PM - 7:30 PM
Graham Funeral Home
1112 Kempsville Rd
Chesapeake, VA 23322
Celebration of Life
Wednesday, Jun. 19, 2019
11:00 AM
Graham Funeral Home
1112 Kempsville Rd
Chesapeake, VA 23322
Frankie Ray Shumate, Sr., 80, passed away on June 11, 2019. He was born in Mulberry, NC to the late Rom L. Shumate and Inez Shumate. Frankie was also predeceased by three of his siblings; Ruth Gaddy, Betty Sue King, and Jack Shumate. Left to cherish his memory are his loving wife, Brenda L. Shumate; children, Frank Shumate, Lorenda Clarkson and her husband, Chris, and Scott Shumate and his wife, Lisa; grandchildren, Carmen and Camille Nixon; and siblings, Beverly and Wade Shumate. He will be dearly missed by those who knew him. The family will receive friends on Tuesday, June 18 from 6:00 to 7:30 PM at Graham Funeral Home, 1112 Kempsville Road, Chesapeake, VA 23320. A service to celebrate his life will be held Wednesday, June 19 at 11:00 AM at Graham Funeral Home. Burial will be in Albert G. Horton Jr. Memorial State Veterans Cemetery. Please visit www.grahamfuneralhome.com to view the service and leave a word of condolence to the family.

Published in The Virginian Pilot on June 16, 2019
