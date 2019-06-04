Courtland â€" Franklin Beale â€œFrankâ€ Young, Jr., 70, drove his rig to heaven from Sentara Norfolk General Hospital on June 2, 2019 where the highways are open and there are no tickets. He was born in Franklin, a son of the late Franklin Beale and Irene Edwards Young. He was a graduate of Southampton High School and a Navy Veteran during the Vietnam War Era. He enjoyed truck driving for Burgess Trucking for 40 years and was a lifetime member of the Courtland Volunteer Fire Department with 35 years of dedicated service (Badge 427 is retired in honor).Left to cherish his memory is his wife of 49 years Vicky Logan Young; a step-daughter Christina Parker and his mother-in-law Aileen Logan both of Seattle, WA; two sisters Cheryl Y. DiGiacomo (Steve) of Greensboro, PA and Dell Young (Larry Horvath) of Virginia Beach; two brothers Bruce Young (Kelley) of Philadelphia, PA and Perlie Young of Pittsburg; and his two special pets Lilly and Holly.A Celebration of Life Service will be held at 11 AM Friday, June 7, 2019 in Wright Funeral Home, Franklin with Rev. Hoyle Green officiating. Fireman Honors and Military Honors will be observed. A reception will follow the service at the Courtland Fire Station. The family suggests that in lieu of flowers, memorial donations be made to the Courtland Volunteer Fire Department or the Courtland Volunteer Rescue Squad. www.wrightfuneralhome.org Published in The Virginian Pilot on June 4, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary