Sturtevant Funeral Home
5201 Portsmouth Blvd
Portsmouth, VA 23701
Franklin â€œButchâ€ Delano Hughes, Sr., 77, passed away Thursday, April 4, 2019. He was born in Portsmouth to the late Christopher and Blanche Hughes. He honorably served in the U.S. Navy and retired as a machinist from the Norfolk Naval Shipyard. He is survived by his son, Franklin â€œButchâ€ Hughes, Jr. and wife Sharon; a sister, Linda H. Richardson; a brother, Harry D. Hughes; and two grandsons, Travis and Bradley Hughes. A graveside service will be held 3 P.M. Wednesday, April 10, at Olive Branch Cemetery. The family will receive friends at Sturtevant Funeral Home, Portsmouth Blvd. Chapel Tuesday from 7 â€" 8 P.M. www.SturtevantFuneralHome.com
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Apr. 7, 2019
