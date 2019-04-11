|
SUFFOLK- Franklin Jones, 80, died April 9, 2019. A native of Belle Haven, VA, he was a retired First Sgt. in the U.S. Army and served during the Vietnam war. He later retired as an admissions representative for a technical university. Frank was a member of Faith Lutheran Church, enjoyed woodworking, billiards, and spending time with family fishing on the Eastern Shore.Survivors include his wife of 50 years, Glenda I. Jones; son, Anthony Jones and wife Tanja; granddaughter Juliana; and brother, Isaac Jones and wife Sandra.A funeral service with military honors will be held on Saturday, Apr. 13, at 10 AM in Sturtevant Funeral Home, Bennetts Creek Chapel, Suffolk, by Pastor Scott Benson and Pastor Kay Hute. The family will receive friends at the funeral home on Friday from 6-8 PM. www.SturtevantFH.com
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Apr. 11, 2019