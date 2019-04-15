Franklin Eugene Green, age 91 passed away peacefully in his home on Saturday, April 13, 2019. Gene was born in Little Rock, SC to Fannie and J.I. Green of blessed memory, and raised in Norfolk, VA. He attended JEB Stuart Elementary School, Augusta Military Academy, and University of North Carolina/Chapel Hill NC. He was a veteran, who served in the U.S. Army in WWII. Gene was a dedicated public servant, having retired from the Norfolk Redevelopment and Housing Authority as a Rehabilitation Specialist. After retirement, he volunteered as a reader for WHRO radio.Gene was a beloved husband, father, uncle and cousin, who cherished all of his family and was on â€œCloud Nineâ€ when attending family gatherings, and routinely made phones call to family members to catch-up on lifeâ€™s happenings. Although a quiet and reserved man, he had an easy and quick smile and a sarcastic wit. Beside his enduring love of family was his love for his home, the Outer Banks/nature, animals, food, classical music, baseball, wearing baseball caps, and repairing anything that needed fixing. He was a member of Ohef Sholom Temple.Gene was predeceased by his beloved wife of 51-years, Shirley, his brother Norman, and sister-in-law Mimi. Survivors include his two daughters Marcia (Green) Snyder (Steve), Stacy (Green) Hershberger (Kevin), niece and nephews, Hope (Green) Hinkes (Clifford), Richard Green and Jack Green (Sharon), and great-nieces and nephews.The Green family extends deep heart-felt appreciation to the team of earth-bound angels, who cared for Gene for the last four years as a cherished family member: Eve, Shelia, Ivy, Renee, Rena, Linda, Naya, Tanya, Kim, Kattrell, Ruth and Peggy. Also sincere appreciation goes to Intrepid Hospice staff, who provided a steady and reassuring hand over these last two weeks.A graveside service will be held Tuesday, April 16th at 2:00 p.m. at Forest Lawn Cemetery in Norfolk by Rabbi Rosalin Mandelberg. To honor Geneâ€™s light-hearted spirit, feel free to wear a ball cap at the ceremony. Memorial donations may be made to the Alzheimerâ€™s Association or any animal related rescue agency, such as the SPCA.Online condolences may be offered to the family at hdoliver.com. Published in The Virginian Pilot on Apr. 15, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary