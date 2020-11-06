1/1
Franklin Howard Tubbs
Franklin Howard Tubbs, 92, passed away November 2, 2020. A hard working father, grandfather and great grandfather. Preceded in death by two brothers and one sister, a step-daughter and his beloved wife of 44 years, Beverly Wightman Tubbs. He is survived by his daughters Linda Huddleston (Carey) and Theresa Young (Keith);step-daughter Debbie Boudreau (Greg); eight grand children and six great grand children.

Franklin lived in Tidewater his entire life. He enjoyed his family, fishing, gardening and his work. He worked as a milkman from very early in life until he joined his brothers Bill and Donald in the wrecker business. He and Beverly moved to Zuni where they spent 20 happy years after retirement. He was a life long member of the Presbyterian and Baptist churches. He spent the last four years of his life at the Talbot on Granby where he enjoyed the company of many friends.

The funeral service will be at 4 p.m. on Sunday, November 8, 2020 at Woodlawn Funeral Home, 6329 E. Virginia Beach Blvd, Norfolk. He will be privately laid to rest in Woodlawn Memorial Gardens. Please visit his webpage at www.woodlawnnorfolk.com to leave a note to the family. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorial donations be made to the Bible Broadcasting Network at www.bbnradio.org or PO Box 7300, Charlotte, NC 28241.

Published in The Virginian-Pilot on Nov. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
8
Funeral service
04:00 PM
Woodlawn Funeral Home and Crematory - Norfolk
Woodlawn Funeral Home and Crematory - Norfolk
6329 E. Virginia Beach Blvd.
Norfolk, VA 23502
(757) 455-2838
