H. Franklin Jackson, 78, passed away January 3, 2020. He was born in Southampton County, VA the son of the late John Herbert Jackson and Alice Catherine Wade Jackson McGeoch. He was a lifetime member of Ivor Baptist Church. At the age of 16 he became a school bus driver for Southampton High School where he was in the graduating Class of 1962. He married his wife, Nell Jackson of Wakefield, VA on September 15, 1962. Mr. Frank retired as a papermaker from Union Camp after almost 40 years. He was a member of the Tidewater Blacksmith Guild and demonstrated his iron ornaments at Chippokes and the Peanut Fest. Mr. Frank was the past president of the Whaleyville Historical Society. He enjoyed telling jokes and helping Nell at the horse shows. Mr. Frank is survived by his wife of 58 years, Nell Jackson; his sister and brother. A graveside service will be held Monday, January 6, 2020 at 2 p.m. at Ivor Cemetery with Rev. Wayne Gardner officiating. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Suffolk Humane Society. Condolences may be registered online at www.parrfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Jan. 4, 2020