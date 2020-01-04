The Virginian-Pilot Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Parr Funeral Home & Crematory - Suffolk
3515 Robs Dr.
Suffolk, VA 23434
(757) 539-3487
Graveside service
Monday, Jan. 6, 2020
2:00 PM
Ivor Cemetery
Resources
More Obituaries for Franklin Jackson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Franklin Jackson

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Franklin Jackson Obituary
H. Franklin Jackson, 78, passed away January 3, 2020. He was born in Southampton County, VA the son of the late John Herbert Jackson and Alice Catherine Wade Jackson McGeoch. He was a lifetime member of Ivor Baptist Church. At the age of 16 he became a school bus driver for Southampton High School where he was in the graduating Class of 1962. He married his wife, Nell Jackson of Wakefield, VA on September 15, 1962. Mr. Frank retired as a papermaker from Union Camp after almost 40 years. He was a member of the Tidewater Blacksmith Guild and demonstrated his iron ornaments at Chippokes and the Peanut Fest. Mr. Frank was the past president of the Whaleyville Historical Society. He enjoyed telling jokes and helping Nell at the horse shows. Mr. Frank is survived by his wife of 58 years, Nell Jackson; his sister and brother. A graveside service will be held Monday, January 6, 2020 at 2 p.m. at Ivor Cemetery with Rev. Wayne Gardner officiating. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Suffolk Humane Society. Condolences may be registered online at www.parrfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Jan. 4, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Franklin's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Parr Funeral Home & Crematory - Suffolk
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -