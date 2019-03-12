The Virginian Pilot Obituaries
|
Hollomon-Brown Funeral Home & Crematory - Great Neck Chapel
1264 Great Neck Rd N
Virginia Beach, VA 23454
(757) 496-9727
Franklin L. Taft Sr.

Franklin L. Taft Sr. Obituary
Franklin L. Taft, Sr.,LCDR, USN (Ret.) 93, passed away on March 9, 2019.Born in Belmont, KS, he was the son of the late Guy & Leola Taft. He was predeceased by his loving wife, Shirley Ann Taft as well as two of their sons, Franklin L. Taft, Jr. and Robert E. Taft and a granddaughter, Betsy. Left to cherish her memory: 7 children, Thomas J. Taft and wife, Tricia, William A. Taft, Susan Taft Norfleet and husband, Bob, Geoffrey S. Taft and wife, Lena, David R. Taft and wife, Cindy, of Kentucky, Lori Taft Stiles and husband, Donnie, and Michael S. Taft and wife, Beth; 28 grandchildren, 46 great-grandchildren, 1 great-great-grandchild, and many extended family members.The funeral service will be held at 2 p.m. Wednesday, March 13, 2019 at Hollomon-Brown Funeral Home, Great Neck Chapel. Private interment will follow in Princess Anne Memorial Park. Condolences may be offered to the family at www.hollomon-brown.com
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Mar. 12, 2019
